Polling for reserved seats of cantonment boards today

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold polls for reserved seats of cantonment boards today, ARY News reported.

Twenty-four candidates will contest the elections for seven reserved seats on the cantonment boards. The reserved seats are for four representatives from the minorities, three seats for labourers, farmers, women and youth.

In Korangi, Faisal, Clifton and Malir cantonment boards, the contest will be held on one seat each for minority representatives. Voting will be held on one seat each for labourers, farmers, women and youth.

It is pertinent to mention here that a candidate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has already won the election unopposed on a minority seat.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and MQM-P formed an alliance for contesting the polls in Korangi Cantonment Board in which the supporters will cast their votes to the MQM-P candidate.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had earlier won two seats in the Korangi Cantonment Board.

