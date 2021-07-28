Polling for PP-38-Sialkot by-election underway

SIALKOT: Polling for by-election in Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-38 Sialkot constituency has begun on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The polling will continue without any break to 5:00 pm to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

Eight candidates are vying for the seat which fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani. A tough contest is expected between PML-N candidate Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and PTI’s Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar who was fielded after the nomination of Qaiser Iqbal Baryar was rejected owing to his dual nationality.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive polling day complaints.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the ECP has asked the local administration to appoint healthcare staff during the by-election in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process.

165 polling stations had been established for the election. 68 of them have been declared sensitive and 38 are highly sensitive. More than 3,000 police personnel along with over 500 Punjab Rangers personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the presiding officers to send Form 45 pictures to the headquarters timely and keep the location of their cellphone on.