Polling staff in NA-220 deprived of election material

HYDERABAD: With just hours remain in the General Elections 2024, polling staff in NA-220 (Hyderabad) is still deprived of the election material and equipment due to absence of the Returning Officer, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the polling staff was called to the public school ground for collecting the election material which would then be shifted to respective polling station.

DRO said that Returning Officer Jahangir Ansari came to the public school but went back after feeling unwell. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is trying to resolve the matter and provide election material to the staff.

The polling staff has been waiting since morning and resorted to protest. The concerned Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) also reached the public school. The SSP said that rush the police is trying to take the situation under control.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies on Thursday (today) for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.

The traditional contest will once again be among the three major parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). However, the Imran Khan-led party will be contesting without its iconic symbol bat after Supreme Court declared its intra-party elections “unconstitutional”.