Polling underway for by election in Nagar constituency of GB Assembly

GILGIT: Polling for by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly constituency-IV Nagar-1 has been underway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Polling has been ongoing at 42 polling stations of the constituency that will continue from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm without break.

In general election of GB region provincial president of Pakistan Peoples Party Amjad Hussain Advocate, who had won from two seats, had vacated this seat.

Tough competition has been expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreik Insaf (PTI), Islamic Tehreik and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Four candidates have been in the field including People’s Party’s Javed Hussain and PTI’s Agha Baheshti.

The polling process has been underway peacefully, according to the election commission.

The police authorities earlier said that they would spare no effort to make the by-elections transparent and peaceful.

Nagar-1 constituency have 23,497 voters including 12,858 male and 10,639 female voters.

The election commission has set up 42 polling stations and 98 polling booths for the by election.