Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty reunite for a thriller; first look revealed

Actors Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt are set to star together in a project after 27 years when they acted in Border movie.

Pooja Bhatt confirmed the project alongside Suniel Shetty in an Instagram post as she shared the first look from the project.

Bhatt is seen donning a simple black saree with a broad golden border.

In the caption of the photo, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “A sneak peek from my next project with @lionsgateindia. So looking forward to working with you again @suniel.shetty.”

Responding to the post, Suniel Shetty wrote in the comment section: “You’re looking good Pooja… and yess the pleasure is alll mine. Looking forward.”

The actor, however, did not disclosed if the project was a series or a movie.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhatt and Shetty worked in the blockbuster film Border directed by J.P. Dutta 27 years ago.

This iconic movie also starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar in pivotal roles.