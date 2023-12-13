Pooja Hegde got death threats?

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde on Wednesday made news after she reportedly got death threats during an event in Dubai.

An India news agency, quoting the social media account Viral Bhayani, reported that Pooja Hedge had a heated argument in Dubai and was on the receiving end of death threats.

It was stated that the actress has returned to India after the incident.

Pooja Hedge’s team, on the other hand, denied any such incident happening. Her representative told Free Press Journal, “We don’t know who started this fake news. It is totally untrue.”

Viral Bhayani post has also deleted the report as well.

On the acting front, the actress’ latest outing was ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ where she was paired with superstar Salman Khan. The film received mixed reviews and did not do wonders at the box office.

Pooja Hegde will now share the screen with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrews-directed action thriller film ‘Deva’. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11, 2024.

Moreover, the actress will also feature in ‘Housefull 5‘ with A-listers Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Chunky Pandey.

The fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

