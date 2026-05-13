Pooja Hegde in talks for AA23 opposite Allu Arjun

Mohenjo Daro star Pooja Hegde, according to recent media reports, has been in direct talks with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming project. Tentatively titled AA23 (or LK07), the film would feature her opposite Allu Arjun.

While the creators have not yet officially announced the lineup, reports claim that negotiations are ongoing for Pooja Hegde to take the female lead in this high-budget action thriller. If the casting is finalized, this would mark the third collaboration between Pooja and Allu Arjun, following their successful outings in Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Both previous films were major box-office hits that resonated deeply with audiences.

The 35-year-old actress has briefly worked with the 40-year-old director before; she featured in the “Disco Thangam” (commonly referred to as the Monica song) sequence in the thriller Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed that track, is also set to score AA23.

The film is already generating significant online buzz, as it marks the first collaboration between Kanagaraj and Allu Arjun. Fans have noted Lokesh’s signature style in the teaser—specifically the stylish, Western-inspired setting and the trademark “Kada” detail. Highlighting the film’s global appeal, filmmaker Rathna Kumar recently described the project as a “proper Pan-Indian film.”

In addition to this project, Pooja Hegde is preparing for the premiere of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan.