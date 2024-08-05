‘My work is done…’: Poonam Pandey says fake death stunt was a ‘disaster’

Indian film actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey, who faked her own death for cervical cancer awareness, terms stunt a ‘disaster’ for herself.

Speaking to Indian media during a recent outing, Poonam Pandey addressed her fake death stunt earlier this year and shared how it turned out to be disastrous for her, as people didn’t understand the cause behind it.

“I did it for a cause,” she told the media reporter. “Logon ko abhi tak akal nahi aayi hai. Aur unko yeh bhi samajh nahi aa raha ki aaj ki tareekh main, gaon khede main jo aurte hain na, unko cervical cancer ke baare main pata chal gaya hai (People have no clue about it and they don’t understand that women in the rural areas, who are still not aware of cervical cancer in today’s age, got to know about it from this incident). Toh my work is done.”

“But it was terrible for me. It was a disaster for me. I was like yaar koi toh samjho (someone needs to explain to them), but I don’t know how I have passed that phase,” she added.

It is pertinent to note here that the fake news of Pandey’s death was announced by her manager via a social media post in February. “Deeply saddened to inform that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer,” read the note posted on her official Instagram handle, which sent shockwaves across the industry.

