Man catches unusual fish with human-like teeth

A man has shared pictures of a bizarre-looking fish with human-like teeth that he caught off the Outer Banks in the United States (US).

The pictures were posted on Facebook by Jennette’s Pier that showed the unusual fish having teeth on the bottom and top of its mouth. The post read that fisherman Nathan Martin caught the “nice toothy 9 lb” sheepshead fish. The fish has several rows of molars in its mouth used for crushing oysters and other prey.

Martin said he was out fishing with his twin brother on Monday when he spotted the fish, according to News Observer.

“It’s a very good fight when you’re fighting on the line, it’s a really good catch, and it tastes very good,” he told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

The fish is known as ‘poor man’s crab’ around his parts, he said, because they are easy to catch and taste like crab meat. They are usually found near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges.

“They are generally found year-round in North Carolina’s coastal waters ranging from inshore brackish waters to offshore rocky bottom,” the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said on its website.