Poor visibility affects flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A foggy weather caused poor visibility and affected flight operations at Lahore airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Poor visibility caused by fog affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and several incoming flights were diverted to Islamabad airport, the Airport Manager said.

“International flight QR 628, coming from Doha to Lahore, was also diverted to Islamabad,” airport official said.

“Flight operations will be brought to normal routine after improvement in the visibility level,” he added.

“There is a forecast for rain in the area, if rain begins the fog will dissipate,” the official added.

Punjab’s capital city is used to experience fog in early winter but for some years smog and pollution has badly affected the region. Persistent smog and air pollution restrict visibility range which also result in hygiene issues.

