Pop duo Nazia and Zoheb Hassan's mother passes away

Muniza Basir, a social activist who was prominently known to have given Pakistan its two great singers, pop duo Nazia and Zoheb Hassan, died last week, as confirmed by the latter.

“Dear Mother….. Thank you for giving me a lifetime of unconditional love and unwavering support,” he wrote on the social site Instagram, with a photo collage of the celebrity mother. “You were a lady known for her great strength, intelligence, beauty and grace. Your legacy of kindness will continue to inspire all those who knew you.”

“Even though it is difficult to accept your physical absence, your memory shall always stay embedded deep in my heart and mind. Maybe this is the only way I can hold on to you,” he added.

“I will miss our long conversations, your advice and our shared laughter. You were and always will be my inspiration and guiding light…RIP. Your Son, Zoheb,” concluded the surviving half of the pop hitmakers.

Notably, Nazia Hassan died of lung cancer in August 2000, at the age of 35. Meanwhile, her father, Karachi-based businessman Basir Hassan, passed away in 2020.