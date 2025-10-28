Pop star Justin Bieber reflects on faithfulness to wife Hailey in Twitch chat

Pop superstar Justin Bieber recently shared his views on faithfulness and marriage in a candid Twitch livestream, emphasising loyalty to his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The 31-year-old singer expressed that, for him, infidelity goes beyond physical actions, stating that even entertaining lustful thoughts about another person crosses his moral boundaries.

“If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it, committing adultery or whatever”, Bieber explained. He drew parallels between moral failings, adding, “If you treat a man with anger, it’s the same as killing a man”.

Bieber made these remarks while enjoying fast food with friends during his livestream. The discussion quickly gained traction on social media, eliciting mixed reactions from fans. While some praised Bieber for his honesty and religious convictions, others criticised his comments as unrealistic. One user noted, “Biologically speaking, all men in relationships still feel attraction toward others”, while another joked that Bieber was “hosting Sunday school” despite his history of romantic lyrics.

Background

Bieber and Hailey have been married since 2018, initially tying the knot in New York City before hosting a larger ceremony in South Carolina the following year. They recently celebrated the first birthday of their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

In addition to his personal revelations, the Canadian artist has been expanding his presence on Twitch as he prepares for his headlining performance at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival, where he is reportedly set to become the highest-paid performer in the festival’s history, earning over $10 million. Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, mentioned to Daily Mail that fatherhood has helped ground the singer and strengthen his work ethic.