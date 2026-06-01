Popstar Paula Abdul has revealed she was left deeply moved and “in shock” after Meghan Markle used her classic 1989 hit song to celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

To mark nearly a decade of marriage, the Duchess of Sussex shared a series of never-before-seen, intimate black-and-white photos from her 2018 royal wedding on her Instagram Story. For the background track of the milestone post, Meghan selected Abdul’s nostalgic anthem, “Forever Your Girl.”

Paula Abdul’s Emotional Reaction to the Royal Shout-Out

Speaking out about the unexpected tribute at the 2026 American Music Awards, the 63-year-old singer admitted the gesture caught her completely off guard.

“I was in shock and I was so touched,” Abdul shared. “I never take anything for granted with my career, I never have. And so, I’m always humbled to have little gems like that appear in my life. It’s very touching.”

Abdul didn’t just quietly appreciate the nod. The former American Idol judge quickly reshared Meghan’s post to her own Instagram account, sending a warm public message and a personal text back to the Duchess.

“So sweet to hear ‘Forever Your Girl’ over these beautiful memories,” Abdul wrote online. “Wishing you both continued love, laughter, and a very Happy Anniversary!”

Inside Harry and Meghan’s 8th Anniversary Celebrations

The musical tribute wasn’t the only way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked eight years of marriage. Sources close to the couple revealed they spent a low-key, sentimental day at their California home with their two children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (4).

The family’s private celebrations included several nostalgic callbacks to the couple’s history:

The Cake: They blew out candles on a lemon and elderflower cake, the exact flavor profile of their iconic 2018 royal wedding cake baked by Claire Ptak.

The Gift: Prince Harry gifted Meghan a custom bronze sculpture of two penguins cuddling. Keeping with the traditional eighth-anniversary gift of bronze, the penguin design holds a deeper meaning for the couple, who famously wore matching penguin onesies to their engagement party because penguins “mate for life.”

A Surprise Flight Note: On her way back from a trip to Geneva just before the anniversary, Meghan was also left emotional by a British Airways flight crew who surprised her with a handwritten celebratory card, champagne, and British chocolates for the kids.