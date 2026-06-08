Porsha Williams meets Cynthia Bailey’s boyfriend LePrince in explosive debut

Cynthia Bailey’s romance is officially Real Housewives canon. In The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17, Episode 10, boyfriend LePrince made his first appearance in front of the group, and Porsha Williams wasted no time setting the tone.

Porsha’s First Impression: “Who Is This Man?”

The moment LePrince walked into Cynthia’s home, Porsha lit up. “Who is this man up in here? Well, hello!” she said, before pulling Cynthia next to him and declaring, “Cynthia is in love, honey!” She followed with, “It’s so nice to meet you, oh my God!”

In confessional, Porsha doubled down: “This girl is so happy and glowing.” The reaction hit hard in a franchise where cast members are known for “reading the room” — and Cynthia knew it.

Cynthia Bailey on LePrince: “He Knows How to Read the Room”

Bailey praised her boyfriend’s debut, noting his self-awareness. “I love that Prince knows how to read the room because we all know it never works out when we have a man being all up in the women’s business,” Cynthia said.

LePrince didn’t dodge questions from the ladies. When asked if he loved Cynthia, he answered, “Hell yes! That isn’t even a question.” Bailey revealed they’ve been dating almost two years and make long-distance work since he lives in Amsterdam most of the year. “What do you think FaceTime is for?” she joked during the June 7 episode.

She admitted the public declaration caught her off guard. “I’m not surprised that he loves me. I’m just surprised that he said it in front of the ladies,” Bailey said.

How LePrince Changes RHOA Season 17 Group Dynamics

The timing is key. Porsha Williams is a full-time Season 17 cast member, while Cynthia Bailey appears as a friend, and LePrince enters as a new wildcard in the group dynamic. The rest of the cast includes Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell, with Pinky Cole and K. Michelle joining this season.

With LePrince now on camera, the big question is how the other women will treat Bailey’s relationship going forward. Porsha already gave it her stamp of approval in the room — but RHOA fans know that support can shift fast.

When to Watch

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock. Expect fallout from LePrince’s debut to unfold in upcoming episodes.