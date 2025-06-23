Port Qasim Authority cuts exporter charges by 50pc

ISLAMABAD: Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has announced a 50 percent reduction in port charges for exporters, aligning with the government’s reform agenda to enhance trade and economic growth.

Addressing the meeting on a strategic roadmap of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the government is committed to creating opportunities for local businessmen and encouraging domestic trade through ports and fisheries.

He also highlighted the government’s reform agenda in the maritime sector, including the charge reduction at Port Qasim, a strong commitment to supporting the business community, enhancing trade facilitation, and promoting economic development across coastal regions, he added.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced plans to establish an Aquaculture Industrial Zone aimed at promoting business activities in the marine and aquaculture sectors.

The minister revealed that Pakistan’s first-ever Marine and Aquaculture Policy will be introduced soon to provide a comprehensive framework for sustainable development in these areas.

The meeting also reported impressive achievements by the Marine Fisheries Department, which has met its export target of 410 million US dollars this year through fisheries and aquaculture exports. Additionally, the ship recycling industry has generated revenue of 6 billion Pakistani rupees, reflecting the growing potential of maritime industries in the country.

Minister Chaudhry underscored the importance of green shipping initiatives, aligning with global trends to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable maritime practices.

He stressed that the government is focused on modernizing port infrastructure, streamlining customs operations, and fostering a business-friendly environment to enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in international trade.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is actively working on reforms to unlock the economic potential of vast coastline and maritime resources. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to transform the maritime sector, boost exports, and contribute significantly to the country’s GDP, he noted.