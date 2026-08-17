Port Qasim garment city to create 138,000 Jobs

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced the establishment of a garment city at Port Qasim, ARY News reported.

The minister stated that the project will create a whopping 138,000 job opportunities, adding that as much as $2.2 billion in exports are expected from the initiative.

The minister announced the project while chairing a meeting regarding the establishment of the garment city.

He stated that the garment city project will ultimately be established on 400 acres of land, with 250 acres allocated initially.

Private investment has been given prime importance in the garment city, and high-value clothing will be manufactured there, the minister added.

He also noted that a one-window system will be functional at the garment city to facilitate exporters.

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Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said that the Port Qasim Authority will provide basic facilities to the garment city, and emphasized that environment-friendly technology will be promoted within the hub.