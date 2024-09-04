Portugal Golden Visa: Eligibility, benefits and application process

Portugal’s Golden Visa, launched in 2012, is a residency-by-investment program aimed at attracting foreign investments. It is popular among non-EU citizens as it offers them a path to Portuguese residency, which if they stick to the law of the land can lead to permanent residency and in the end to citizenship.

It also proposes benefits like visa-free travel in the Schengen Area not just for the applicants but also for their family members. After five years, they may apply for citizenship.

This guide covers the Golden Visa process, including eligibility, application steps, and benefits for families. Whether you are an investor or seeking a new start, this visa offers a flexible route to Portuguese residency.

Family Eligibility

You can apply with your spouse, children, dependent parents, and minor or dependent siblings, all of whom can live, work, and study in Portugal.

Work Rights

This is one of the best benefits this visa offers. The Golden Visa holders and their family members can work in Portugal, with the same employment rights as citizens.

Self-Application Process