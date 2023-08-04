28.9 C
Portuguese tourist killed in traffic accident near Dalbandin

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A Portuguese tourist died in a road accident on the RCD highway near Dalbandin town of Chagai district of Balochistan.

The deceased, identified as Vilao Castanheira, had entered the country from the Pakistan-Iran border on his motorbike.

Unfortunately, he met with a fatal accident in the area of Talu and Bara Tagizri Landhi, near Dalbandin, when his motorbike collided head-on with a heavy pickup vehicle.

The pickup’s driver and his helper were later arrested by authorities.

Following the incident, rescue officials rushed to the scene and transported the deceased’s body and the injured to the nearby Prince Fahad hospital.

the deceased identified as vilao castanheira had entered the country from the pakistan iran border on his motorbike photo express

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office in Islamabad was informed about the accident and the body was dispatched to Quetta for onward shifting to Islamabad.

According to his travel documents, Vilao Castanheira was travelling on a tourist visa. Castanheria was on a mission to travel to over 50 countries on his motorbike in the next two years.

