Portuguese tourist’s body to be handed over to mission in Karachi

QUETTA: The mortal remains of a Portuguese tourist died in a road accident in Balochistan will be sent to Karachi on August 17, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Portuguese tourist Vilao Castanheira was died in a road accident on the RCD highway near Dalbandin in Chagai district. His mortal remains will be sent in a PIA flight at 1:00pm on August 17 to be handed over to Portuguese mission staff in Karachi.

Portugal embassy will make arrangements to dispatch the coffin to the country.

Vilao Castanheira, had entered in Pakistan from the Iran border on his motorbike photo express.

Unfortunately, he met a fatal accident in the area of Talu and Bara Tagizri Landhi, near Dalbandin, when his motorbike crashed head-on with a pickup.

The pickup’s driver and his helper were later arrested by the authorities.

Following the incident, rescue officials transported the body of deceased tourist to the nearby Prince Fahad hospital.

The body was later dispatched to Quetta for onward shifting to Karachi.

According to his travel documents, Vilao Castanheira was travelling on a tourist visa. He was on a mission to travel to over 50 countries on his motorbike in the next two years.