Positive economic trend: Pakistan’s revenue collection surges

Pakistan’s revenue collection has seen a remarkable 15 percent boost in first four months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year, driven by enhanced tax administration and digitalisation initiatives that have broadened the tax base and improved compliance across sectors.

The government has not only met but surpassed its revenue collection targets by 10 percent for the first four months, reflecting effective fiscal policies, strategic tax reforms and targeted enforcement measures that have strengthened the country’s fiscal position.

The impressive revenue performance in the first four months highlights Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability and growth, supporting essential public services, infrastructure projects and debt reduction efforts, setting a positive trajectory for the remaining period of the financial year.