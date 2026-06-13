Possibilities of USA, Iran faceoff in FIFA World Cup knockout stage

The possibility of the United States and Iran meeting at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has emerged as one of the tournament’s most intriguing potential storylines, with several scenarios capable of bringing the two nations together in the knockout rounds.

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has already attracted significant attention because of the political backdrop surrounding Iran’s participation.

However, with the focus now shifting to football, a USA vs Iran clash remains a realistic possibility once the tournament reaches the knockout phase.

Iran have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, with all three of their group-stage matches scheduled to take place in the United States.

Meanwhile, the United States will compete in Group D, where they are expected to challenge strongly for qualification to the Round of 32.

Most likely route to a USA vs Iran World Cup match

The most straightforward path to a meeting between the United States men’s national team and Iran would come through the Round of 32.

Under this scenario:

USA finish second in Group D

Iran finish second in Group G

If both outcomes occur, the two teams would face each other in the Round of 32 on July 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While the United States are considered among the favourites to win Group D, competition from Turkey could make a second-place finish a realistic outcome. Iran, meanwhile, are viewed as outsiders behind Belgium and Egypt in Group G, but an upset victory could be enough to secure second place and set up a knockout encounter with the Americans.

Could USA and Iran meet in the Round of 16?

Another route exists, although it appears less likely.

For that scenario to materialise:

USA win Group D

Iran win Group G

Both nations win their Round of 32 matches

This would create a USA vs Iran showdown in the Round of 16.

The biggest challenge in this pathway is Iran topping a group that includes both Belgium and Egypt. Although not impossible, it would require the Asian side to produce one of the surprises of the tournament.

Quarter-final meeting remains a long shot

A third, more complicated route could see the United States and Iran face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That scenario would involve:

USA finishing second in Group D

Iran qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams from Group G

Both teams advancing through multiple knockout rounds

The complexity begins with the draw mechanism for third-placed teams. With hundreds of potential bracket combinations available, Iran would need to land in a specific knockout position before progressing through a difficult route.

The United States would also likely face a challenging path, potentially including the winner of Group J, a section expected to feature defending world champions Argentina.

Familiar World Cup rivals

The United States and Iran have shared a notable World Cup history. The two nations previously met at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France and again at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the Americans secured a crucial group-stage victory to reach the knockout rounds.