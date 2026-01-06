Post Malone injures wrist after failed backflip attempt during livestream

Post Malone suffered an on-camera mishap after attempting a risky stunt during a recent Twitch livestream.

The rapper and singer injured his wrist last week while broadcasting live on the streaming platform, where he was playing the video game Hunt: Showdown 1896 as part of his Post Malone’s Murder Circus Encore event.

During the stream, Malone decided to attempt a backflip off his swivel desk chair while holding a lit cigarette.

“Here it comes, y’all. This is just an attempt,” Malone – whose real name is Austin Post – told viewers as he stepped onto the rolling chair.

He moves the rolling chair into position and steps onto it with both feet before trying to backflip off of it. However, he never actually rotates his body and just falls to the floor in a heap with a loud groan. Moments later, he stood up, gave the camera a thumbs-up, and joked about the fall.

“Ugh, it was all right,” Malone says before adding with a laugh, “I actually hurt my wrist because my f ing chair rotated, f ! Ow!”

The impressive part of his stunt was that Malone managed to keep hold of his cigarette throughout the fall.

Throughout the stream, Post Malone – who is set to headline Stagecoach later this year – played the game, drank Bud Light, and smoked cigarettes.