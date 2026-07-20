A new study suggests that mothers who stick to their usual eating routines may have an easier time losing weight postpartum. Instead of counting every calorie, researchers say that paying attention to what and when they eat could be a more practical option for women adjusting to life with a newborn.

Many mothers find it difficult to get back to their pre-pregnancy weight, raising the risk of obesity and health problems in later pregnancies. Common weight loss methods like keeping food diaries or attending counseling sessions often prove too demanding during the exhausting months after childbirth.

The study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, examined ‘chrononutrition,’ a concept that aligns meal timing with the body’s natural biological rhythms.

According to lead researcher Camille R. Schneider-Worthington, this method could make it easier for mothers to control their weight without the stress of strict calorie counting.

Researchers interviewed mothers during the first six months after childbirth and found that the most effective weight-loss strategies were those that fit smoothly into daily life, taking into account childcare, partners’ work schedules, and the baby’s needs.

For many mothers, sitting down to a regular family dinner in the evening proved especially important.

The most favored dietary strategies included a strict bedtime-calorie cutoff rule, in which mothers stop consuming calories a set number of hours before sleep, and a standard 10-hour restricted eating window.

On the other hand, most mothers did not support the idea of eating a large breakfast and a very small dinner.

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Many found it difficult to cut back on dinner, and those who were breastfeeding were concerned that eating less in the evening might affect their milk supply overnight.

Researchers noted that lactating mothers often need medical education to dispel the persistent myth that large evening meals or overnight snacking are biologically necessary for milk production overnight.

While the researchers admit the study group was small and say more research is needed across different backgrounds, these early results offer a practical path forward.

Medical experts recommend that new mothers interested in chrononutrition discuss it with their medical providers before starting.

Ultimately, the study suggests that for new mothers balancing the demands of a newborn, focusing on when they eat could be a simpler and more realistic way to manage weight than counting every calorie.