RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi on Saturday announced a new date for the postponed Matriculation Urdu compulsory papers at 64 examination centres in the city.

According to an official statement, the papers—originally scheduled for April 8—will now be held on May 2 on the directions of the Commissioner and Chairman of the board.

The Urdu compulsory (Dars-e-Nizami group) paper will be conducted in the morning session, while the Urdu compulsory and Geography of Pakistan papers will be held in the evening session.

All examinations will take place at the same centres under the previously issued roll numbers, the statement added.

Candidates and supervisory staff at the 64 examination centres have been directed to ensure their presence at their respective venues on time on May 2.

The board advised candidates to contact the Controller of Examinations at 051-5450917 or 051-5450918, or the Assistant Controller (Matric Branch) at 051-5450932 for further information. Students have also been advised to regularly visit the board’s official website for updates.

Meanwhile, matriculation examinations in Karachi recently faced controversy following allegations of widespread cheating, paper leaks, and bribery, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination system.

Authorities registered a case against an examination centre in-charge, Muhammad Hanif, for allegedly charging Rs5,000 per student to facilitate cheating.

The incident reportedly occurred at Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School, where an organised cheating network was allegedly operating. Reports suggest that money was collected from students and parents in exchange for allowing unfair means during exams.

A viral video on social media shows the accused demanding money, while a diary containing records of payments has also surfaced as evidence.

Following public outrage, Chairman of the Karachi Matric Board, Ghulam Hussain, blacklisted Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School and National Grammar School.