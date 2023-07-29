Pothole claims mother, daughter’s life in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s old Golimar Pak Colony police station area, where a mother and daughter were crushed by a truck after falling from a motorcycle, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the deceased victims were identified as five-year-old Armash and 30-year-old Nageena, after the incident, the police officials arrested the truck driver and took the truck into custody.

As per rescue sources, the incident occurred after the motorcycle rider lost balance and the passengers on the bike fell in front of the truck coming from behind.

The mother and daughter lost their lives in the accident, while the father miraculously remained safe.

The police have arrested the driver involved in the Golimar traffic accident, which resulted in the deaths of the mother and daughter. Meanwhile, the case has been registered on the complaint of the relatives of the deceased woman.