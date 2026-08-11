Potterheads force £430M UK-Ireland power project to reroute around Dobby's memorial

Harry Potter fans have demonstrated the sheer power of global fandom by successfully persuading infrastructure planners to alter the route of a £430 million ($577 million) international energy project.

The Greenlink interconnector—a 125-mile high-voltage undersea power link connecting County Wexford in Ireland to Pembrokeshire in Wales—was originally scheduled to run its underground cabling directly through Freshwater West beach. However, that specific section of coastline holds immense cultural significance for millions of Harry Potter fans worldwide.

How a TV Broadcast Triggered a Global Fan Campaign

Freshwater West served as the filming location for the emotional death and burial scene of Dobby the House Elf in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Since the film’s release in 2010, the coastal spot has transformed into a global pilgrimage destination where visitors leave inscribed stones and socks in tribute to the character.

The conflict began when project advisory chief Simon Ludlam participated in a BBC News interview showing where the subsea cable would come ashore:

The response was immediate. Weeks after the broadcast aired, project managers were overwhelmed with hundreds of phone calls from concerned fans.

At first, Ludlam admitted he was baffled by the reaction and couldn’t understand why a fictional character’s memorial was holding up the work.

It wasn’t until colleagues explained how seriously the public felt about it that the team realized the stakes. They quickly brought in route planners to address the issue.

“We got back with the planners and discussed exactly how to reroute the cable so we wouldn’t go anywhere close to Dobby’s grave,” Ludlam explained on The Energy Revolution podcast. “A lot of people were very happy about that… the project’s now going, and Dobby’s happy.”

Balancing Pop Culture Pilgrimages with Infrastructure and Nature

This isn’t the first time Dobby’s beach tribute has sparked administrative action.

In 2022, Europe’s largest conservation charity, the National Trust Cymru, conducted an environmental review of Freshwater West. While officials permitted the makeshift shrine to stay, they urged visitors to take photos only and stop leaving actual socks or painted pebbles, which can disintegrate into marine litter and harm local wildlife.

Despite the rerouting detour—which required engineers to navigate around genuine Bronze Age archaeological remains nearby—the Greenlink power link was successfully completed and is now operational, supplying electricity to roughly 380,000 homes without disturbing the fan-favorite landmark.