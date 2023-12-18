Poultry association calls strike in Karachi

KARACHI: The Poultry Shopkeepers, Retailers, and Wholesalers Association on Monday called for a shutter-down strike in Karachi against the ‘unnecessary fines and arrests’, ARY News reported.

The wholesalers halted the supply of chicken to the vendors in the metropolis, while the retailers in the market witnessed a complete shutter-down strike until their demands were met.

The poultry association’s spokesperson expressed outrage over the administration for issuing the rate list without considering the ground facts and figures which caused hurdles for the poultry vendors.

The Poultry Association in Sindh and Balochistan demanded that the administration should release the official price of chicken on a daily basis, as the chicken cannot be sold at a uniform rate.

Last month, the poultry association called for a shutter-down strike in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad against the uniform rates of chicken in Punjab.

The poultry vendors halted the supply of chicken in the twin cities, while the wholesale market in Mandi Bagh Sardaran is witnessing a complete shutterdown strike until the local administration meets the demands of the poultry association.

The Poultry Union spokesperson stated that in terms of pricing, wholesalers, retailers, and suppliers are on one page that they cannot sell chicken meat at a lower price than the cost.

The spokesperson further stated that the sale of chicken meat will be suspended at the market until the price issue is resolved by the local authorities.