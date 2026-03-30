GBP to USD: Pound on track for fifth consecutive daily loss versus the ​dollar

March 30: Pound (GBP) slid to its weakest level in more than three weeks against the euro and was on track for a fifth consecutive daily loss versus the ​dollar (USD), as investors fretted about the impact of the Iran war on the ‌British economy.

The pound remains the ​best-performing currency against the greenback since the war began in early March. Over the ​same period, the euro has fallen about 2.7%, while the yen declined ⁠by 2.4%.

However strategists see it vulnerable as Britain’s heavy dependence on imported natural gas, ​persistently high inflation and stretched public finances have pushed its government bonds into a far steeper ​decline.

Yields on 10-year Gilts were flat at 4.98% after hitting 5.118% last week, their highest level since 2008.

Some British pension funds have been asked to put up more cash against hedging positions after a sharp ​selloff in UK government bonds, though the impact so far has been far more ​limited than during the crisis that torpedoed the premiership of Liz Truss.

“Geopolitical developments have pushed UK politics to ‌the ⁠background, but risks of a more expansionary fiscal policy have likely risen in the wake of the energy shock and with the upcoming May local elections,” Barclays strategists said in a research note.

Investors await local elections on May 7 as Keir Starmer’s governing Labour Party is ​trailing the populist Reform ​UK and the ⁠left-wing Green Party.

Economic data showed last week British business activity has grown at the slowest pace in six months and manufacturers’ input costs accelerated at ​the fastest rate since 1992, while retail sales fell.

The pound was ​down 0.15% ⁠at $1.324 against the dollar , after losing 1.67% in March.

The euro was up 0.11% at 86.83 pence after reaching 86.87, its highest level since March 6. It hit 86.12 pence on March 19, ⁠its ​lowest level since August 2025.

Brokerages expect the European Central ​Bank to raise interest rates as soon as April, while the Bank of England is seen delaying rate cuts.