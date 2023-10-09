Poverty-stricken couple attempts suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a poverty-stricken couple attempted suicide in Samandari, Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that a couple identified as Umair and Sadia took poison after getting tired of their financial condition.

Police officials said that the husband could not survive and died at DHQ hospital whereas his wife is in critical condition.

Earlier, a woman committed suicide after feeding a poisonous substance to her four daughters in Balochistan’s capital Quetta.

The horrific incident took place in Quetta’s Hazara Town area today in which a woman committed suicide after feeding poison to her four daughters aged between three to 10 years.

Police said that after giving the poisonous substance to her minor daughters, the mother also consumed the poison.

In a separate incident, a man attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children over poverty in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, a man named Azhar attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children in Karachi’s Sujrani Town Sector-10.

After being informed, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the family to the hospital, where a two-year-old girl was said to be dead, while the doctors were trying to save the lives of the other three members of the family.