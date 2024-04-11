Poverty-stricken man kills wife, seven children in Alipur

ALIPUR: In a horrific incident, a poverty-stricken man on Thursday killed his wife and seven children in Alipur Tehsil of Muzaffargarh District, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Alipur where the accused identified as Sajjad Khokhar killed his wife and seven children due to poverty.

Police spokesperson said that the victims were identified as 40-year-old Kausar, 8-year-old Ansa, 7-year-old Kanza, 5-year-old Ramsha, 4-year-old Shehnaz, 3-year-old Anas, 2-year-old Subhan and 4-month-old Manza.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the brutal incident. She took notice of the incident and sought a report from IG Punjab.

In a separate incident previously, where a man attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children over poverty in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, a man named Azhar attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children in Karachi’s Sujrani Town Sector-10.

After being informed, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the family to the hospital, where a two-year-old girl was said to be dead, while the doctors were trying to save the lives of the other three members of the family.

The neighbors said the family was living in a rented house and Azhar, who was working in a factory had lost his job.

He tried hard to find another job to continue the livelihood of the family, but after failing, he attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children.