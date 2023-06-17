Power breakdown hits Karachi as transmission line trips

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi faced power outages on Saturday as K-Electric’s extra high-tension lines tripped in Sindh’s Jamshoro district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As many as 18 grid stations and 621 feeders were shut down due to the tripping in the extra high-tension wires.

The power breakdown was reported in North Karachi, Surjani, Shadman, Buffer Zone, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, FB Area and Orangi Town areas of the metropolis.

However, K-Electric, the utility company responsible for electricity supply in the metropolis, said that limited power supply was affected in Karachi due to a disruption in connection from NTDC.

The spokesman said that K-Electric has restored the affected grid and the management of the power utility was in contact with NTDC.