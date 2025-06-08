Power division responds to reports about ban on two electricity meters

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has categorically denied reports circulating on social media claiming that the government had imposed a ban on installing more than one electricity meter in a single residential unit.

For the past few days, misleading claims have been circulating on social media platforms, claiming that the government has banned the installation of two electricity meters in one household. The reports caused unnecessary confusion and concern among the public.

In an official statement issued on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy’s Power Division clarified that the reports suggesting a restriction on multiple electricity meters are entirely baseless and misleading, and that there is no such ban in place.

“Obtaining a second electricity meter is allowed under existing regulations, and eligible applicants may apply as per the legal procedure,” the spokesperson added.

(1/4) ترجمان پاور ڈویژن “بجلی کے دو میٹر لگانے پر پابندی” کے حوالے سے سوشل میڈیا پر گردش کرنے والی خبریں سراسر جھوٹی، گمراہ کن اور عوام میں بے چینی پھیلانے کی مذموم کوشش ہیں۔ ایسی جھوٹی خبریں پھیلانا اور شیئر کرنا پیکا ایکٹ کے تحت قابلِ سزا جرم ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/JDKtT0TSU1 — MOE- Power Division, Government of Pakistan (@MoWP15) June 8, 2025

Calling the viral reports “false, deceptive, and a deliberate attempt to create public unrest,” the Power Division urged the public not to pay attention to such misinformation.

The statement also warned that spreading or sharing false news is a punishable offense under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The Power Division further appealed to citizens to cooperate with distribution companies for the transparent and lawful use of electricity meters, ensuring timely and fair access to services for all rightful consumers.

Earlier, some media outlets had reported that the Ministry of Energy had barred households from applying for more than one single-phase electricity meter unless the property was legally subdivided into separate portions.