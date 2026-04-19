ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has initiated measures to ramp up electricity production across the country amid an intense summer heatwave, ARY News reported, citing official sources.

Sources state that the Power Division has formally requested the Petroleum Division through a letter to provide 400 MMCFD of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for power generation.

With the increasing intensity of summer heat, officials fear a significant electricity shortfall if additional fuel is not secured.

The provision of LNG is considered essential for maintaining generation levels; experts warn that without operationalizing LNG plants, the national power deficit could become unmanageable.

Currently, LNG-based power plants have a combined generation capacity of approximately 6,000 MW. Production from LNG spot cargoes is significantly more cost-effective compared to high-speed diesel or furnace oil.

Sources noted that a lack of LNG would force a reliance on diesel, which not only increases production costs but also places a heavy burden on consumers through high monthly Fuel Price Adjustments (FPA).

The Power Division has already submitted demand and supply estimates for the coming weeks.

Additionally, K-Electric has voiced its own urgent requirement for LNG.

The Power Division’s letter further urged the Petroleum Division to arrange necessary LNG cargoes from Qatar to bridge the gap.