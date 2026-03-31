Pakistan power companies to publish load-shedding data online

ISLAMABAD: Electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across Pakistan have begun publishing feeder-level load-shedding schedules and real-time outage updates on their official websites, following directives from the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC).

The move comes after the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted a compliance report to the PIC, outlining steps taken to improve transparency and public access to information.

Officials say the initiative is aimed at reducing inconvenience for consumers and ensuring timely communication about power disruptions.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had directed all DISCOs to regularly upload feeder-wise load shedding schedules and to promptly display any sudden or emergency load shedding, forced outages, or breakdowns on their websites.

The companies have also been instructed to ensure that such updated information is easily accessible on the homepage of their websites and that proper records of these disclosures are maintained for monitoring and oversight purposes.

The implementation of these measures has now begun, with electricity companies making load shedding data available online in line with the regulatory directions.

These directives were issued in pursuance of Section 5 of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, which mandates proactive disclosure of information by public bodies.

The law requires that public authorities proactively disclose and disseminate information of public importance, including details that directly affect the public, so that citizens can access such information without the need for formal requests.

The move also reflects the spirit of the Preamble of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, which recognizes the fundamental right of citizens to access information in matters of public importance.

The preamble underscores that such access is essential for ensuring transparency, accountability, and good governance, and for making public authorities answerable to the people of Pakistan.