Power supply fully restored to all grid stations affected by floods: minister

GUJRANWALA: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Sunday that power supply has fully been restored to all grid stations affected by catastrophic floods, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Gujranwala today (Sunday), Dastgir said the transmission system was badly damaged by the unprecedented floods, as power poles were washed away in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While replying to a question regarding load shedding, the federal minister said that it has been controlled during summer by running all power plants in the country.

He said the oil and power prices are likely to decrease from next month which will also help to lower prices of other items.

The restoration work on damaged grid stations was underway on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The prime minister had been, round the clock, supervising the restoration and rehabilitation work on the flood-damaged infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, the PM took notice of the possible threat to a 500KV grid station in Dadu from the flood situation, directing for utilization of all resources to protect the power grid.

The prime minister directed the civil and military high-ups to immediately save the grid station from being affected by the flood.

For the uninterrupted power supply, the protection of grid station was necessary, he added.

