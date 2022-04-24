Power supply improves in Karachi after additional supply from National Grid

KARACHI: The power supply situation in Karachi has improved after the increase in supply from the national grid, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Due to insufficient availability of fuel, the power supply to Karachi from the national grid was reduced by 300 MW due to a power shortfall across the country. However, now the supply has been increased to 1000 MW, after which, the duration of loadshedding has been decreased by the KE.

A spokesman for K Electric said an uninterrupted power supply was still in place in many parts of the city. The surplus supply has helped KE reduce load management time to one and a half hours in high-risk areas.

We welcome the provision of additional supplies, which enable us to facilitate our customers, the KE spokesperson said and added that they are monitoring the situation and are committed to providing convenience to our customers.

The utility urged consumers to use caution in reducing the demand for electricity, especially during Sehri and Iftar.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while taking notice of rampant power outages in the country, ordered to take emergency measures to significantly reduce load-shedding by the next month of May.

The prime minister said that he would not sit back till people get rid of this problem.

