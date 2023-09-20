Power supply to Karachi remained stable amid rain: K-Electric

KARACHI: Power supply to Karachi remained stable amid yesterday’s rain spell across Karachi and 1900 of 2000 feeders continued to provide uninterrupted electricity, ARY News quoted K-Electric spokesperson Wednesday.

The K-Electric (KE) spokesperson said in a statement the power supply was temporarily suspended in some areas where the presence of kundas posed a safety hazard in the weather conditions.

KE teams and staff closely monitored the situation and remained in liaison with the Sindh government, Karachi’s city administration and the MET department, a press release read.

Power supply in the affected areas was promptly restored after clearance was received from area teams.

In light of intermittent rain forecasts, spokesperson KE advised citizens to take precautionary measures including maintaining a safe distance from key electrical infrastructure.

For assistance and further guidance, customers are recommended to reach out to KE’s social media platforms, KE WhatsApp service or the KE Live App. For electrical emergencies, customers may contact KE’s call centre at 118 for immediate support.