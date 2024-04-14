Power supply to Karachi remains stable amid intermittent showers: KE

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE), the sole power supply company of the metropolis, asserted that the electricity supply to Karachi remained stable amidst intermittent showers throughout the day.

In a statement issued today, the company said KE teams continued to closely monitor the situation, maintaining proactive contact with key departments of the Government of Sindh, while the field teams remained available to address any faults.

“Over 1900 feeders of KE’s network of almost 2100 feeders responsible for supplying power remained fully energized at any given time”, read. the statement

In accordance with emergency safety protocols, the K-Electric said power supply to low-lying areas with a risk of waterlogging and those with a high prevalence of kundas was temporarily suspended.

Meanwhile, the KE advised citizens to continue exercising caution by maintaining a safe distance from all electrical infrastructure and avoiding using appliances indoors with wet hands or feet as well as those exposed to rain such as water motors.

KE’s social media platforms remain accessible 24/7 to assist customers and disseminate information. Customers can also seek assistance through the KE Live App and WhatsApp service.

It is pertinent to mention here that parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Sunday morning due to the influence of a westerly wave.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain in Karachi will persist till April 15.

Airport, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, DHA and other parts of the city received rain.