Power Supply to Karachi Remains Stable Amid Intermittent Showers: KE

KARACHI: Electricity supply to Karachi remained stable amidst intermittent showers throughout the day. KE teams continued to monitor the situation while field teams remained available to address any faults.

In accordance with emergency safety protocols, power supply to low-lying areas with a risk of waterlogging and those with a high prevalence of kundas was temporarily suspended. These areas were also gradually being re-energized after clearance from field teams.

Spokesperson KE advised citizens to continue exercising caution by maintaining a safe distance from all electrical infrastructure and avoid using appliances indoors with wet hands or feet as well as those exposed to rain such as water motors.

