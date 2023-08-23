Power tariff jacked up by Rs5.40 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday improved massive increase in the power tariff on account of quarterly adjustments, ARY News reported.

According to details, the power regulatory authority has sanctioned a rise of Rs5.40 per unit in electricity price on account of the fourth quarter adjustment for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The detailed verdict will be issued later on, the power authority said, adding that the lifeline, K-Electric consumers will be exempted from the recent power tariff hike.

The hike will put an extra burden on the power consumers who are already facing inflated power rates.

Separately, the power authorities are likely to approve another hike in electricity tariff by Rs2.07 per unit in terms of July’s fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

The power companies sought the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to hike the electricity tariff by Rs2.07 per unit for July fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

Related: Karachi traders refuse to pay ‘inflated’ electricity bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the pleas on August 30. The plea stated that the ratio of power generation from thermal resources was 37.18%, 14.68% from coal, 1.98% from furnace oil and 1967% from Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in July.

The rate of local power production was 7.61%, 14.29% from nuclear fuel for generating 14.388 billion units of electricity. The production cost was recorded at Rs8.96 per unit, whereas, the reference cost was fixed at Rs6.89 per unit.