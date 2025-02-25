Power tariff likely to drop for Karachi consumers

KARACHI: The power tariff is likely to decrease by Rs 4.95 per unit, in major relief for Karachi’s electricity consumers, ARY News reported.

As per details, K-Electric submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking a reduction in electricity prices.

NEPRA is set to hold a hearing on K-Electric’s request, pertaining to the monthly fuel adjustment for December. If approved, the reduction in power tariff will provide a relief of Rs 4.94 billion to consumers.

Earlier this month, prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that electricity tariffs would further be reduced for domestic consumers and industries through reforms in the electricity sector.

He expressed satisfaction with the current changes in the electricity sector, stating that they are producing great results, while chairing a review meeting of the sector in Islamabad on Friday.

PM Shehbaz said that he has pledged to guarantee the supply of affordable and sustainable power. He said revising agreements with IPPs is saving the national treasury and reducing electricity prices for consumers.

The Prime Minister made reference to the campaign against power theft and pledged to speed it up even further in order to completely eradicate the losses incurred by all distribution firms in this area.