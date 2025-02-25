web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Power tariff likely to drop for Karachi consumers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The power tariff is likely to decrease by Rs 4.95 per unit, in major relief for Karachi’s electricity consumers, ARY News reported.

As per details, K-Electric submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking a reduction in electricity prices.

NEPRA is set to hold a hearing on K-Electric’s request, pertaining to the monthly fuel adjustment for December. If approved, the reduction in power tariff will provide a relief of Rs 4.94 billion to consumers.

Earlier this month, prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that electricity tariffs would further be reduced for domestic consumers and industries through reforms in the electricity sector.

Read more: Electricity tariffs will further be reduced: PM Shehbaz

He expressed satisfaction with the current changes in the electricity sector, stating that they are producing great results, while chairing a review meeting of the sector in Islamabad on Friday.

PM Shehbaz said that he has pledged to guarantee the supply of affordable and sustainable power. He said revising agreements with IPPs is saving the national treasury and reducing electricity prices for consumers.

The Prime Minister made reference to the campaign against power theft and pledged to speed it up even further in order to completely eradicate the losses incurred by all distribution firms in this area.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.