Power tariff likely to hike by Rs3.41/unit

ISLAMABAD: The power tariff is likely to hike by Rs 3.41 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is set to hear an application by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to hike the power tariff by Rs3.41 per unit.

The CPPA has filed an application to NEPRA seeking an increase in the electricity tariff, citing an increase in the monthly fuel adjustment for May.

According to the CPPA, 12.26 billion units of electricity were generated last month, with a production cost of Rs9.12 per unit.

If the application is approved, the tariff hike would put an additional burden on consumers already struggling with high electricity prices.

Following the announcement of Budget 2024-25, the federal government earlier further burdened the inflation hit citizens with Rs 5.72 per unit hike in power tariff.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced that the average electricity tariff will rise to Rs. 35.50 per unit from the current Rs. 29.78.

Previously, the basic electricity tariff was increased to Rs 7.50 per unit in the current financial year, up from Rs 7.91 per unit in the last fiscal year.

However the surge in the electricity tariff will be implemented from July 1.