Power tariff: Protesting farmers threaten to march towards D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: The farmers, protesting against the rise in electricity tariff and inflation, have threatened to march toward Islamabad’s D-Chowk if their demands were not fulfilled, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the demonstrators – under the banner of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad – have gathered in F-9 park of Islamabad against the rise in electricity tariff and inflation, threatening to march towards D-Chowk if demands are not met.

They said that government needs to compensate for the damages caused by the recent rains. The protestors vowed to continue their protest till the fulfilment of their demands.

The protesting farmers have demanded to reduce the power tariff, regretting that the government had raised the electricity to Rs36 per unit.

The demonstrators have also demanded subsidies on fertilizers and diesel, while taxes on agricultural machinery and tractors should be abolished.

The farmers entered Islamabad earlier in the day, affecting the traffic system of the federal capital. Traffic jams were witnessed at Srinagar Highway, G-9, G-10 and Ninth Avenue.

