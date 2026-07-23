Powerball Jackpot soars to $600 million after no Wednesday winner
- By Zaeem Basir -
- Jul 23, 2026
AAResize
The Powerball jackpot has officially breached the $600 million threshold following a Wednesday drawing with no grand prize winner.
The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, were 4, 5, 22, 50, 58, with a Powerball of 1 and a Power Play multiplier of 3x. With the top prize rolling over, players now have another chance at a massive payout in the upcoming drawing on Saturday, July 25.
Key Payout & Draw Details
- Estimated Grand Prize: $600 Million
- Lump Sum Cash Value: Approximately $266.4 Million (before taxes)
- Next Drawing: Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. ET
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: 1 in 24.9
- Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 292.2 Million
How the Winner Can Claim the Prize
If a single ticket matches all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, the winner will have two payout choices:
- Annuity Option: The full $600 million paid out over 30 payments across 29 years (one immediate payment followed by 29 annual disbursements that increase by 5% each year).
- Cash Option: A one-time lump-sum payment estimated at $266.4 million.
Both options are subject to federal and state tax deductions.
How to Play Powerball
- Ticket Cost: $2 per play.
- Selection: Pick five numbers from 1 to 69 (white balls) and one Powerball number from 1 to 26 (red ball), or opt for a Quick Pick.
- Power Play Add-on: For an additional $1 per play, players can add the Power Play feature to multiply non-jackpot winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, or 10x.
- Where Sold: Powerball is available in 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.