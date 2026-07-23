Powerball Jackpot soars to $600 million after no Wednesday winner

The Powerball jackpot has officially breached the $600 million threshold following a Wednesday drawing with no grand prize winner.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, were 4, 5, 22, 50, 58, with a Powerball of 1 and a Power Play multiplier of 3x. With the top prize rolling over, players now have another chance at a massive payout in the upcoming drawing on Saturday, July 25.

Key Payout & Draw Details

Estimated Grand Prize: $600 Million

Lump Sum Cash Value: Approximately $266.4 Million (before taxes)

Next Drawing: Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. ET

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: 1 in 24.9

Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 292.2 Million

How the Winner Can Claim the Prize

If a single ticket matches all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, the winner will have two payout choices:

Annuity Option: The full $600 million paid out over 30 payments across 29 years (one immediate payment followed by 29 annual disbursements that increase by 5% each year). Cash Option: A one-time lump-sum payment estimated at $266.4 million.

Both options are subject to federal and state tax deductions.

How to Play Powerball