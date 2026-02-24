Powerball Winning Numbers: A $218 Million Dream Awaits After Another Rollover

In the world of massive prizes and life-changing possibilities, few games capture America’s imagination like Powerball. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, millions tune in hoping their chosen lottery Powerball winning numbers will match the draw and unlock the jackpot. As of February 24, 2026, the excitement is building once again—no jackpot winner in the most recent drawing means the prize has rolled over, creating even bigger anticipation for the next draw.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, the official lottery Powerball winning numbers were:

White balls: 5 – 11 – 23 – 29 – 47

Red Powerball: 6

Power Play multiplier: 2x

The estimated jackpot for that draw stood at $203 million (with a cash value of approximately $94.4–$94.6 million), but no ticket matched all six numbers. That means the grand prize rolled over—no surprise in a game where the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

One lucky player in New York came close, matching all five white balls (without the Powerball) to claim the $1 million second-tier prize. With the Power Play option, similar matches can double (or more) non-jackpot wins, adding extra thrill for players who add the $1 multiplier to their $2 ticket.

Looking at recent lottery Powerball winning numbers history shows a pattern of rollovers that’s fueling the current surge:

Saturday, February 21, 2026 : 27 – 28 – 36 – 48 – 49 | Powerball 21 | Power Play 4x (Jackpot rolled from $190 million)

: 27 – 28 – 36 – 48 – 49 | Powerball 21 | Power Play 4x (Jackpot rolled from $190 million) Wednesday, February 18, 2026 : 9 – 33 – 52 – 64 – 66 | Powerball 1 | Power Play 2x (Rolled from $169 million)

: 9 – 33 – 52 – 64 – 66 | Powerball 1 | Power Play 2x (Rolled from $169 million) Monday, February 16, 2026: 16 – 18 – 19 – 56 – 58 | Powerball 6 | Power Play 3x

These consecutive rollovers have pushed the next estimated jackpot to $218 million (cash value around $101.6 million) for the drawing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Drawings occur at 10:59 p.m. ET, and tickets are just $2 each (or $3 with Power Play for multiplied prizes).

Powerball’s appeal lies in its massive scale—played across 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The overall odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 24.87, making smaller wins (like $4 for matching the Powerball alone) far more attainable than the jackpot. Yet, it’s the jackpot headlines that drive searches for “lottery Powerball winning numbers” after every draw.

Whether you’re a regular player checking past results or someone inspired by the growing prize pool, now is the perfect time to grab a ticket. Who knows? The next set of lottery Powerball winning numbers could be yours.