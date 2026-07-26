Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, July 25, 2026: $613 million jackpot draw results

The official Powerball winning numbers for the Saturday, July 25, 2026 drawing have been announced. With no jackpot winner matching all six numbers, the estimated grand prize rolls over to $633 million for the upcoming drawing on Monday, July 27.

Saturday, July 25 Winning Powerball Numbers

The winning numbers for Saturday, July 25, 2026 are in.

For the main Powerball draw, the white balls were: 3 – 4 – 24 – 36 – 47.

The Red Powerball was 17.

The Power Play multiplier drawn was 4x.

In the Double Play drawing, the numbers were: 20 – 21 – 26 – 28 – 32, with the Double Play Powerball as 10.

Did Anyone Win the Powerball Jackpot?

No ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball to claim the grand prize for July 25.

However, six lucky players matched all five white balls (Match 5) to secure a $1 million prize each. The winning $1 million tickets were sold across six states:

Michigan

Mississippi

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Texas

Washington

Next Powerball Drawing Details

Next Drawing Date: Monday, July 27, 2026 (10:59 PM ET)

Estimated Jackpot: $633 Million

Lump-Sum Cash Option: $266.4 Million

Powerball Game Quick Facts