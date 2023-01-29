Powerful earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors of 6.3 intensity jolted Islamabad and other parts of Punjab on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the quake’s epicentre was near Tajikistan. The earthquake’s depth was 150km, and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 6.3.

اسلام آباد اور گردنواح میں زلزلے کے شدید جھٹکے#ARYNews #earthquake pic.twitter.com/tFKarAlmm5 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 29, 2023

The earthquake jolts were also felt in Rawalpindi, Murree, and other parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There were no reports of any damage from the earthquake, according to initial reports.

Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

It was reported that several neighboring countries including Iran, India, and other regions also witnessed severe tremors.

Earlier on January 5, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Islamabad and Lahore.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Bajaur, Bitgram, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Malakand, Kalabagh, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Shangla, Bisham, and other surrounding areas.

