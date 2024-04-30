PP-161 Lahore: LHC declares ECP recounting order as void

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declared the ECP’s order of recounting of votes in provincial constituency PP-161 Lahore-17 as void, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the high court comprises of Justice Shahid Karim heard a petition of winning candidate Farrukh Javed against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order of recounting of votes in PP-161.

The bench granted the petition and cancelled the ECP’s order of the votes’ recounting in the constituency.

Farrukh Javed MPA in his plea to the court said that the PML-N candidate Umar Sohail submitted a petition to the election commission for recounting of votes.

The election commission granted the runner up candidate’s plea and issued the notice of recounting of votes, petitioner said.

He argued that the ECP could not issue the order of recounting of votes after completion of the electoral process.

The bench granted the petition and abrogated the ECP’s order of votes’ recounting in provincial constituency PP-161.