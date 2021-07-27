All set for PP-38 by-election in Sialkot today

SIALKOT: Polling for by-election in Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-38 Sialkot constituency will be held today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The arrangements for the by-polls in the constituency have been finalized by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive polling day complaints.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the ECP has asked the local administration to appoint healthcare staff during the by-election in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process.

The polling would start at 8:00 am and continue without any break to 5:00 pm to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

The seat fell vacated after the death of PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khush Akhtar Subhani.

The PML-N had issued an election ticket to the younger brother of the deceased lawmaker, a former MPA Tariq Subhani, whereas, Qaiser Iqbal had been given the poll ticket by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).