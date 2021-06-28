PP-38 by-polls: Candidate demands RO to stop LHC CJ’s visit

SIALKOT: A candidate has submitted a plea to the Returning Officer (RO) to stop the visit of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan to the constituency ahead of PP-38 Sialkot by-elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

The candidate has lodged a complaint to the RO regarding the visit of LHC CJ Qasim Khan to the PP-38 Sialkot constituency.

It stated that the high court’s chief justice is going to visit the constituency and meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tariq Subhani at his residence or office.

It added that LHC CJ’s visit to the constituency and meeting with PML-N candidate will affect the ongoing election campaign, hence the visit of Justice Qasim Khan should be stopped.

The PP-38 Sialkot by-poll is scheduled on July 28 on the slot vacated after the death of PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khush Akhtar Subhani.

The PML-N had issued an election ticket to the younger brother of the deceased lawmaker, a former MPA Tariq Subhani, whereas, Qaiser Iqbal had been given the poll ticket by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).